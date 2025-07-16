Her Roommate Is Moving Out Soon, But Is Leaving Her To Cover All The Rent So Now She’s Refusing To Help Her

Roommates come and go, but it’s always best to let them know ahead of time if you plan to leave.

AITA for refusing to help my roommate move out after they broke our lease early? I’m 26F and had been living with a roommate for almost two years. We renewed our lease back in March for another full year. Things were pretty normal, no major drama. We split rent and utilities evenly and mostly did our own thing.

A few weeks ago, my roommate got a new job in another city. Cool, good for them. But they gave me two weeks’ notice that they were moving out and had already spoken to the landlord about getting their name off the lease.

No plan, no subletter lined up, nothing. Just, “I figured you could cover things for a while until you find someone.” I told them that wasn’t going to work for me. I didn’t agree to live alone and I definitely can’t afford this place on my own.

They brushed it off and basically said I should be supportive of their “big opportunity.” They said that I’d figure something out. Fast forward to moving day. They asked if I’d help them carry furniture, load the U-Haul, clean, etc.

I told them no. I said I didn’t feel right helping out after the way they left me with everything. They got really cold after that and told some of our mutual friends that I was being bitter and making their move more stressful out of spite.

Now, some people are saying I should’ve just be the bigger person and that it wouldn’t have killed me to lift a few boxes. Others agree with me and say it was pretty bold of them to expect help after bailing. So, AITA for refusing to help my roommate move out after they dumped the lease on me?

You can’t expect support from someone you’ve just put in a difficult position.

