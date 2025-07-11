Her Sister Has Made Fun Of Her For Years Claiming That She’s Adopted, But Then She Found Out That They Were Both Adopted

If you adopted a child, would you be honest with the child, or would you keep it a secret?

In today’s story, one teen girl discovers that her parent adopted her, and she really wants her parents to be honest with her sister.

Is she doing the right thing by insisting that her parents tell the truth?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for threatening to tell my sister we’re both adopted if my parents don’t make her treat me better? My sister (14f) and I (16f) are oil and water as my grandma says. We just never get along. Even when we like babies we didn’t play together the way you’d hope siblings would. It didn’t get really bad until she was 8 and I was 10. That’s when it became a problem big enough that we needed to be in different rooms. That’s also when she started telling me that we weren’t real sisters anyway because I was adopted. She says it all the time and what she tells me has gotten longer as she’s gotten older.

Her sister is pretty nasty about it.

She brings up the fact she looks like our parents when I don’t. That mom and dad only love her because she’s their real kid. And that they regret settling for me because they had her afterward. She’s said a few times that they tried to unadopt me but weren’t allowed to and that I should have been sent somewhere to be rehomed. It never bothered me that deeply. But it got old. And I used to think it wasn’t true so whatever.

Turns out it was true!

But then I found out thanks to family members that we’re both adopted. I saw proof of it being true and not just for me but for both of us. So I am adopted but so is she. I’ve known for a while.

She told her parents that she knows.

I didn’t confront my parents for a while. But then my sister started throwing the adopted nonsense worse at me I knew I needed to confront my parents. They were mad someone told me and I wouldn’t tell them who. Then turned into don’t tell my sister or she’ll be devastated and it might reconfirm the stuff she says.

She gave her parents an ultimatum.

The other day I told them if they don’t stop her and make her treat me better by not saying that stuff then I will tell her and I won’t care if it hurts her. They told me I can’t. And I warned them they only had a limited time to do better. They told me it wasn’t fair to threaten to do this to her and that they can only do so much. I said they’re our parents so they need to do better. AITA?

Their parents really should’ve been honest with them. They’re teenagers. They deserve to know that they were adopted.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time for a family meeting.

Or, just tell her.

This person would send a text.

Her parents are the problem.

She should tell her sister the truth.

The parents really messed up by lying to these sisters for so long.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.