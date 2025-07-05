Her Sister-in-law Demands All Kids Follow Her Parenting Rules While On Vacation, But She Disagrees And Causes Tension In The Family

Different parents have different parenting skills because every kid has different needs.

So it’s silly to expect every kid to follow the same rules, and yet, this is what this woman’s sister-in-law not only expects, but demands.

She spoke up and tried to put her in her place, but it caused tension in the family.

Read the story and analyze the situation.

AITAH telling SIL my kids will follow my rules on vacation not her “rules”? So my family me, (f, 38) hubby, (m, 38) son, (12) and daughter (10) will be joining husband’s family on vacation. (His mom/dad, his sister/BIL and his brother/wife/ 3 kids f/f/m). We have vacationed with this group before and it goes well except for my SIL. She is a narcissist and expects me to follow her rules with my kids so her kids don’t melt down.

She feels the need to manage everyone else so as not to upset her kids.

Rules like no snacking 2 hrs or less before a meal. Only water with meals. Stuff like that. Her middle daughter has ODD and her son has ADHD. And tend to melt down often.

So now on to the situation. We were at the in-laws discussing dinner for the week, as each group will take a night to purchase and prepare dinner for everyone.

My kids are not picky eaters, but obviously have things they don’t like.

Having preferences is normal, but it became an issue for her sister-in-law.

Both my kids hate potatoes (they only eat French fries). SIL reminded us that her one daughter has a severe peanut allergy and mild seafood allergy. My 12-year-old said “awe man, I forgot about that. I wanted fish tacos for dinner.” (We are going where seafood is amazing) Hearing this, SIL raised her voice at my son and said… “Yeah let’s have fish tacos so my daughter dies, great idea”.

That was unnecessary.

My in-laws and I snapped back saying that was not what he meant. He was not demanding that we have fish. So I’m already irritated with her. When she announces she will make chili, my heart drops. My SIL puts cubed potatoes in her chili.

But no one can dare say anything about that to her.

My husband says to my son: “Guess you won’t be eating chili that night, your aunt puts potatoes in her chili.” SIL loses it and says to my son “Well, that’s how I make it, so deal with it”. My son says “ok, I’ll just have a sandwich that night”. SIL says “no, you won’t. You eat what’s served or don’t eat anything, that’s the rule”.

That’s not how you talk to other people’s kids. But her sister-in-law thought she was right.

I say “no, it’s not the rule, and he most definitely can eat a sandwich that night”. SIL replies “absolutely not. My kids eat what is served or they don’t eat. If your kids start that, then my kids will expect the same treatment, so your kids need to follow the rules”. I told her that my kids will follow my rules and my rule is, son can have a sandwich instead of chili, end of story.

The discussion reached a boiling point.

SIL starts to say something and my father-in-law says “everyone quiet!! I paid for this trip, so if anyone has a say in rules, it’s me… my rules. So my rule right now is to drop the dinner disagreement and move on”. The rest of the night went OK.

But things were tense.

However, when leaving, my husband’s brother told him I over stepped and we all know how his kids get if they are set off, so just make your son eat the damn chili. He can pick out the potatoes. On the way home, we decided to skip family dinner that night and go out to eat. Hubby called his dad and told him our plan. His dad said that’s fine. This is a family vacation, but everyone is allowed to do as they want with their families. AITA?

She’s not wrong for standing up for her right to parent her own kids, especially when her sister-in-law was lashing out at everyone.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Treating other people like this over such small disagreements will only make things more difficult than they have to be for everyone.

Her sister-in-law sounds like she needs a break.

