Her Sister Just Wanted A Small Wedding, But Now It Has Ballooned And The Bride’s Cash-Grabbing Mentality Has Disgusted Her Sister

Ah, weddings.

The happiest day of our lives really do have a knack of bringing out the worst in people.

Even low-key weddings can get out of hand very fast, with some alarming consequences.

That is exactly what the younger sister in this story found out, when she inadvertently got embroiled in her sister’s wedding-planning frenzy.

AITA that I want no part in my sister’s wedding anymore? My sister Kate (34, female) got engaged in March. Immediately, she stated she never wanted to have a wedding, she only wanted to get married in a courthouse. She then stated she plans on getting married this August. This caused some controversy from our parents, as it would be a very short engagement (I agreed), but I kept my comments to myself (until she asked me).

Kate’s plans would legit change every time I spoke to her. First it was a courthouse, then it was a church and reception, then it turned back into the courthouse without a reception, then it was a church with only fifteen people and now it is at a church and then a banquet hall to hold 100 people. Kate is someone who will ask for opinions and then get very defensive when you don’t agree with her. She asked me for my opinion regarding her ideas, and I told her I didn’t agree with it because it wasn’t considerate toward the people she’s inviting. I also made it clear that due to it being such late notice for guests, she should not expect gifts.

Kate got angry with this, and stated she plans on instructing guests to Cashapp her monetary gifts. I told her to refrain from doing this because it could be portrayed as greedy, and again, she got angry at this. Kate never said she wanted any events leading up to the wedding (no engagement party, no bridal shower, no bachelorette party). But this changed too, and then she was stating that the groom’s sister and I would plan it, with the groom’s sister reaching out to me for us to coordinate. I never got any messages from the groom’s sister (ultimately, the party was planned solely by Kate and the groom’s sister). Invitations were sent and I noticed in order to RSVP, guests are to Cashapp $70 directly to Kate. I think this is absurd and quite honestly disgusting.

Kate sent wedding e-invitations on Saturday, and guests are instructed to RSVP in July. Then, I got multiple texts from Kate demanding my husband and I RSVP, and questioning why we haven’t already. I was confused by this, as it hadn’t even been a full 24 hours since the e-invites were sent. I then hear from my parents that Kate is now upset that I haven’t RSVP’d for the wedding, saying that “as her sister, I should be the first one to RSVP”. Honestly, at this point I don’t even want any part in her whole process because she is acting like a greedy brat and it’s honestly so embarrassing. I find it disgusting she’s demanding money from guests for HER bridal shower and I want to distance myself from this whole scenario. AITA?

It really feels like this younger sister is stuck between a rock and a hard place here.

She’s asked for her opinion, but then she’s lambasted for having one that doesn’t match the bride’s.

Takes more than a couple of hours to RSVP? Not good enough either.

Honestly, this is exhausting.

This person agreed that she wasn’t obligated to take part in anything, and understood why she might feel less inclined to.

However, others thought she was being a little judgy and that not attending would be a bit extreme.

Meanwhile others explained that wedding timelines are sometimes a little shorter.

It seems like the indecisive bride is really having a toll on her sister and her family relationships.

Asking for $70 upon RSVP for a bachelorette party is far from a classy move, and it’s no wonder that her younger sister is feeling disgusted by her sister’s cash-grabbing approach to wedding planning.

If she want’s no part of the bachelorette party – or the wedding for that matter – that’s her prerogative.

But it might also pay to just humor her.

