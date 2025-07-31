Her Spoiled Stepdaughter Wants Them To Replace Her Car, But She Thinks She Should Get A Job And Save For One Herself

Parenting is always hard, but it is especially difficult when the parents are divorced and can’t work together.

What would you do if your stepdaughter needed a car but refused to get a job and get one herself, even though she was an adult?

That is the situation the step-mom in this story is in; she is refusing to let her use a car even though she has one available, and now some people in the family are saying she is mean.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to allow my step daughter to use one of my cars and telling her to get a job and buy one instead? My husband and I have a 5 years old son together and he has a 18F daughter Sally from his previous marriage. Sally is an entitled, manipulative young lady who has spend her entire life milking the “child of divorce” card in order to make her parents feel bad for her and give her everything she wanted. As a result, she is now a lazy adult, has poor grades in school, no perspective, no job, no desire to get a job or do something with her life.

Mom and Dad really need to get on the same page.

Although my husband and her bio mom are both responsible for how she turned out, instead of coming together and work towards helping her do something, they prefer to blame each other and they do everything they can to undermine the other one. For example, if my husband punishes Sally by not giving her spending money, her mom will immediately throw money at her. If her mom takes her car away as a punishment, my husband will immediately give her his car to use to go places. It’s a very strange dynamic they have and very different of what he has with me. When I asked him why he is so different in terms of parenting my son with me vs Sally with her bio mom, he said I am his wife and I am a normal, sane woman who he can actually communicate with. Whatever, I feel like they are both wrong but Sally is not my daughter and I am happy I don’t have to spend too much time with her.

Sally is 18, so it sounds like this is her problem to solve.

Now that the summer break started Sally has the most important problem in the world: her car broke and she needs one to use this summer to go places, meet her friends, go to parties etc. Her mom is not willing to give her car because she needs it to go to work, my husband needs his car to go to work and neither of them is willing to buy her a new one. So, Sally the genius found the perfect solution and asked me to give her one of my cars. To be clear I have 2 cars: a big SUV that was given to me by my employer and a smaller one that I use when I go into town because it’s easier to park. I refused and I told her she can’t use any of my car. She insisted and said I don’t need two cars at the same time but she needs one to get around. I told her she is free to use the public transportation or get a job and buy one herself.

She should be working!

Now Sally is going around to my husband’s relatives complaining that I am trying to exploit her and send her to work. I had a good laugh about this with my husband’s sister but my MIL claims I could have just refused instead of telling her to get a job. I am a little confused what is so bad about telling an adult to get a job. It’s not like I sent a 12 years old to work for her food or anything. AITA?

No, Sally is clearly very spoiled, but it is time for her to become an adult.

She’ll never do it if she doesn’t have to get a job.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Exactly, they are stepmom’s cars, she is not obligated to let an unemployed brat use them.

Yeah, she is used to manipulating people to get what she wants. It is time for that to end.

Yup, nothing wrong with telling an adult to get a job.

Sadly, this seems spot on.

This commenter has some excellent advice.

She is spoiled and needs a wake-up call.

As difficult as it may seem at the time, this stepmom is the only one putting the daughter’s best interests first.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.