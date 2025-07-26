Her Teacher Made A Snarky Comment About Her Mom Having A Baby At A Young Age, So She Replied In An Equally Snarky Way

Teachers should aim to be mentors for their students, not try to embarrass their students for things they can’t even control, like how old their parents are.

This woman has a teacher who has been mocking her mom all year.

The teacher did it again during a speech, and this time, she didn’t hold back on her response.

Did she go to far, or did the teacher deserve it?

Read the story below for all the details.

My teacher ”age Shamed” my mom I’m newly 18 and my mom is 35. She was 17 when she gave birth to me. Anyways, I’m in high school, kind of. I’m not in the US, but where I live we have 0-9th grade, and then, you change schools, and pick a major. And I choose hairstylist/dresser.

This woman’s teacher has been subtly mocking her mom all year.

My primary teacher has been dropping small comments all year. It’s about our age difference and my mom’s work. She’s a carpenter. I’ve talked to my mom and friends about it. And my mom told me to ignore her. That is, unless she says something over the top.

Their school had a little ceremony.

We got summer break a week ago, and we had a kind of little ceremony. Some people get small prizes for their achievements and stuff like that. Then the teachers had a little speech.

Her teacher alluded to her mom having a baby so young.

I’m not gonna type her whole speech, but something she said pushed me over the edge.

She said, “I know some people in this class will succeed. And some will follow in their parents path. And we’ll probably have a class baby next year. Not everyone is meant to be something great, but that’s fine, too.”

She said it while staring at her.

She said it in front of the whole class, while staring at me. It’s not a secret that my mom had me young. If anyone asks, I’m honest, and most people have seen my mom. Plus, she’s been dropping comments like that all year in front of everyone.

So she stood up and responded.

I’m not known for keeping my mouth shut, so I stood up, and told her that she should watch her mouth. Since she’s so old, her karma is probably death, and I don’t think hell is a very cozy place.

She just shouted my name while I walked out.

One teacher said she shouldn’t have responded that way.

She texted my mom what I said, but completely left out what she said. Almost everyone is on my side.

But a teacher that was there said she understood that I got mad and she shouldn’t have said that. She told me I still couldn’t talk like that to a teacher.

Some classmates think she overreacted.

A couple of people from my class said I overreacted. They said I have “main character syndrome” because “maybe she didn’t talk about you.” AITA?

