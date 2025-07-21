His Brother And Sister-In-Law Copied His Son’s Baby Name, But When He And His Wife Decided To Use A Different One, They Were Upset

It’s surprising how many stories there are about people stealing baby names.

In this case, a man shares how his sister-in-law found out about the name he and his wife had chosen and then used it on her baby.

Now she and his brother are upset that they didn’t want both babies to have the same name. Yikes.

Read the story and see how things unfolded.

AITA for silently changing my son’s name after my brother and SIL gave my nephew the name too? My wife and I had our son 4 months ago. We had a name chosen early in her pregnancy. We kept that name to ourselves but my SIL (married to my brother) found it out when she was still pregnant with my nephew (almost 7 months old).

They had a feeling she could steal it.

She never said how. She just told us she loved the name, congrats and she couldn’t wait to meet him. We assume she snooped because she was not told. I even mentioned it to my brother and he said that his wife does like to browse through people’s things like it’s no biggie. Then when my nephew was born they announced his name and it was the name we chose. First, middle and last name.

Yikes. They did not like that, but couldn’t say anything.

My brother called right after SIL posted the announcement and he told me to keep quiet because his wife had a rough birth and she didn’t need drama and he knew we might not like it but she really wanted the name. Her reason? My brother and I have matching twin-like names and SIL wanted to connect our two boys by just giving them the same name so they were each other’s namesake.

Odd. They made a decision and decided to lie low for a while.

My wife and I talked it over and we decided to pick a different name.

But we’d pretend to keep the original name until there was zero risk of SIL changing my nephew’s name (6 months after a birth is harder to make a change in our state). We only started telling people the true name last week. My parents and sisters said it made sense. Friends and my in-laws understood why we did it.

But of course the baby name thieves didn’t like it.

My brother told me I upset his wife by silently doing this **** and taking away her choice to match the boys. He told me it was a **** move. I told him his wife using the full name we chose was a **** move. I asked him if he considered how much tougher it would be with both boys enrolled in the same schools with the very same name. Not to mention banking, doctors, dental all kinds of stuff.

These are reasonable concerns, but they were left wondering if they’re in the wrong.

He told me plenty of people have the same name and it’s not a big deal and it’s harder to mix things up now and we’re just trying to gatekeep names. I think he’s cray. So does my wife. She said he clearly just doesn’t want SIL to be mad. But are we weird for thinking of this kind of stuff? AITA?

People who steal baby names are unhinged.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

His sister-in-law could have pitched her idea instead of invading their privacy and stealing their baby’s name.

