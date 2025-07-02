His Car Told Him To Take It To A Saab Dealership, But Those Locations Don’t Exist Anymore

Saab was a car company that stopped being a car company back in 2014, which means the car in this video is at least 11 years old at this point.

No surprise then that it needs a little maintenance, but how is TikTok user @nirvahnsharma6 supposed to do that?

“Key not accepted.”

“Contact the Saab dealer.”

“Oh, no. All the Saab dealers are dead.”

What a nostalgic little sound…

(Apparently Saab is now a defense contractor.)

But you should still have options.

And if not, at least you’ve got jokes.

Best of luck, bud!

Poor car doesn’t know what it’s up against.

