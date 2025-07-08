His Class Was Forced To Write A Three-Page Story, So This Boy’s Classmate Wrote The Most Boring Plot Ever… And Ended Up In Detention

Many students are too lazy to do boring assignments.

If you were given a boring assignment without any detailed instructions, would you put in some effort or do the bare minimum?

In fourth grade, this boy had a substitute teacher who asked them to write a 3-page story.

His friend, Chris, hated writing, so he wrote a very boring story that technically followed the rules.

Read the full story below to see what he wrote and how the teacher reacted.

100 boys were sitting on a fence About twenty years ago, I was in Year 4 at school. My regular teacher was not in, and we had a substitute teacher, one that we had never met before. She clearly didn’t want to be there, so she gave us some busy work to do after lunch.

This boy had a friend who hated writing.

We were to write a short story, at least three pages long. We could write about whatever we wanted so long as it covered three school book pages. My friend Chris hated writing tasks and hated relief teachers more, but not wanting to get into trouble, he complied with the task.

Chris made very little effort in his writing task.

His story went like this: “100 boys were sitting on a fence. One boy fell off leaving 99 boys sitting on the fence. Another boy fell off and 98 boys remained on the fence.” This went on for three pages.

He tried to convince Chris to add more details, but he didn’t listen.

“One more boy fell off the fence” on every line of the story. I tried to convince him to be a little creative in why the boys were falling off, but he was insistent on putting in the least amount of effort possible. So, he stuck with the same pattern.

So, Chris eventually ended up in detention.

By the end of the third page, there were still about forty boys left sitting on the fence, so he ended the story with “Then, the fence broke and nobody got to sit on the fence. The end!” He submitted his story and still somehow managed to get detention.

LOL! Technically Chris followed the rules, so I don’t think he deserved detention.

Sometimes, even doing the bare minimum requires a huge amount of dedication.

