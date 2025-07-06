His Estranged Parents Always Chose Their Own Plans Over Family Time, So He Chose To Protect His Daughter From The Disappointments He Faced

Family relationships don’t always follow a picture-perfect script, especially when emotional distance becomes the norm.

For years, one man brushed off his parents’ emotional distance, but after they missed his wedding and his daughter’s birth, he started to rethink what kind of role they should play in his daughter’s life — if any.

Aita if I cut my parents out of my daughter’s life? I (M27) have always had a sort of arm’s-length relationship with my parents… not terrible, but not as close as many families seem to be. Things have steadily gotten worse in the last few years.

In January of ‘23, they didn’t come to my wedding — my father went on a trip he apparently already had planned, and my mother was just doing day-to-day errands instead of coming.

Nine months ago, they didn’t come to the hospital when my wife was going into labor or to see my daughter in the hospital after birth. About two weeks later, I finally convinced my father to come meet his granddaughter at home, and we had to go visit my mother when my wife was finally feeling up to visiting other people.

Then today I get a call that neither of them will be at her first birthday because they booked an event the same day. AITA if I just gave up and didn’t let them have a relationship with her? I don’t want her to grow up with wishy-washy adults in her life.

