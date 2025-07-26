His Fiancé Keeps Saying Yes to Everyone, And He’s Sick Of Being The Bad Guy For Saying No

Being kind and helpful are great qualities, but there’s a point where being too kind really just makes you a pushover.

One man loves how kind his fiancée is, but her kindness has a cost.

He’s tired of always being the one to say “no” when her friends push boundaries.

Now she’s upset, and he’s wondering if he’s really the problem.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for getting upset that I have to be the one to say “No” instead of my fiancé? My fiancé (F26) and I (F24) have been dating for over two years now. For as long as I’ve known her, she’s been incredibly nice and caring. It’s one of the many things that I absolutely love about her. However, I think it’s getting to the point where people take advantage of her. At first it was little things like a ride to work, a couple dollars, food/dinner, etc. Now it’s getting to the point where her friends would be asking to crash at our place for a few nights, more money, clothes/items, and even to “rent” from us for a few months.

Not cool.

There were a few times where my fiancé, her friend, and I were at our apartment just hanging out when my fiancé would suggest us ordering takeout. She would ask her friend what they would want, order it, and have me pay for it. Then later in the night her friend would ask if they could spend the night. My fiancé looks at me and asks “Hey, can they spend the night?” While her friend is standing right there, putting me on the spotlight. I of course say yes because I feel pressured to.

Then a coworker wanted to spend the night.

This past week one of her coworkers asked if they could crash at our place for a few nights due to them moving and having to work until 4am. My fiancé told them it was “up to me”. I told her that I didn’t feel comfortable letting someone spend the night that I didn’t know personally, nor have I ever met.

Here comes the bad guy.

Today, I picked up my fiancé from work and on the way home she asked me if we could get a roommate. I asked her why, and she said that another coworker wanted to stay with us for a few months and was willing to pay their half of rent. I told her that we didn’t have the space, and I wasn’t willing to sacrifice us breaking the lease for her coworker.

Come on now.

My fiancé and I have been keeping our distance in our apartment. She made dinner but didn’t make her a plate because she’s “too upset to eat because I seem upset with her.” I told her that I feel like I’m always the one to have to say no to her “friends” and I feel like her “friends” are taking advantage of her. She said “I’m sorry. I won’t ask anymore.” I feel like she’s missing the point, and I feel guilty for even saying anything. I’m tired of having to be the one to say no, but now I feel like maybe I’m being unreasonable?

Standing up for your own home shouldn’t make you the villain—especially when others won’t set limits for themselves.

Most people on Reddit vouched for OP.

This person points out how manipulative the fiancé is being.

This person says the fiance really needs to learn how to not put him on the spot.

And this person refers to her as a straight up child.

When “being nice” turns into being used, someone’s got to draw the line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.