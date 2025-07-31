His Friend Refused To Contribute Or Show Gratitude On Their Friend Vacation, So He Realized The Friendship Was No Longer Worth Maintaining

Vacations are often seen as a time to unwind, reconnect, and create lasting memories.

But on this friend trip, long days with a childhood friend revealed a troubling dynamic he could no longer ignore.

Read on for the story of a friend trip gone wrong!

AITA for refusing to travel with my childhood friend again after she complained the entire trip? We took a destination wedding trip this month, something we’d been planning for four months. I had to save up, I don’t earn much, and when my office delayed our salaries last month, things got tight. Despite that, I managed to save enough and went on the trip with my friends.

He expected more of an equal financial contribution between them, but that’s not what ended up happening.

The friend who stayed with me for a couple of extra days earns much more than I do. She lives in her hometown, while I’m responsible for living in another city, so I have more expenses. But during those two days, she acted as if she had no money.

Despite his generosity, his friend was relentlessly negative.

I covered her expenses, and even though I went out of my way, she constantly complained about the stay I booked, the food, everything. She was very ungrateful, and it upset me. I decided then that I would never travel with her again.

She could barely even muster a thank you.

When it was time to leave, she barely said goodbye properly. It hurt to see such behavior from a childhood friend.

Let alone an apology.

A few days later, I called her to explain how unhappy I’d been with her attitude. She asked, “What did I do wrong?” but wasn’t willing to accept any responsibility. She seemed to be in a different zone and didn’t acknowledge what she’d done. AITA?

This friend seems like she’s more for taking than she is for giving back.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks his instincts are spot on with this one.

Her behavior is more than enough to disqualify her from any future trips.

It’s best to be open and direct with his friend.

He had hoped a trip with his childhood friend would bring them closer, but it only highlighted just how far apart they’d grown.

He knows now that some friendships are better left in the past.

