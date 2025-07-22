His Grandma Wants To Babysit, But He Doesn’t Think She Is Physically Or Mentally Equipped To Look After The Baby

It’s lovely when grandparents want to help their kids by looking after their grandkids. Unfortunately, not all seniors are physically and mentally equipped to look after children.

AITA for not allowing my grandmother to babysit my daughter

My wife and I just welcomed our first child back in August. She’s a beautiful baby girl, about to be 10 months. It’s my mom’s first grandbaby, so she’s super excited and she’s my grandmothers second great-grandchild. When I first found out my wife was pregnant I told my grandmother. My grandma told me it’s been so long since she’s cared for a baby and she’s not entirely sure of what to do.

My grandma also mentioned how she can’t lift a baby anymore or hold one for an extended period of time. On top of that, my grandmother ended up falling a few months after that conversation and she couldn’t get up. I had to race to her home to help her off her kitchen floor. Now that my daughter is here my grandma has been bugging me about babysitting. She only gets to see my daughter once or twice a month and obviously my daughter is still very young so she doesn’t always recognize my grandma. I think that bothers her. Due to everything I mentioned above, I have refused to allow my grandmother to babysit my daughter on her own.

She claims she will be fine for up to four hours. Her plan is to put a blanket on the floor and let my daughter play on the blanket until I return. I know my daughter and common sense says a 10 month old isn’t going to quietly sit on a blanket for four hours. I’m also terrified of what if my grandmother who is 75 years old and 300 pounds falls on my baby. It would be over for my girl. I feel bad but I’m not comfortable leaving my baby unsupervised with my grandmother. AITA for feeling this way and shielding my baby from her? I have no problem taking my baby over her house but I’m not leaving them alone for an extended period of time.

