His Mother-In-Law Started Sleeping Over Every Other Week, So He Finally Spoke Up And Left His Wife Caught In The Middle

Having help with the kids is great until it starts to feel like you have no privacy in your own home.

So, what would you do if your mother-in-law kept extending her visits, slowly taking over your space and even undermining your parenting?

Would you keep quiet to avoid problems?

Or would you say something and risk upsetting your wife?

In the following story, one man finds himself facing this very decision and decides it’s time to speak up.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my wife my MIL should stop staying over so much Just want to start by saying my MIL and I get along. She minds her business and helps us out with our kids, etc. We recently moved and didn’t want to change my son’s school. Since my MIL lives close to his school, my wife stays at her place during the day, as it’s easy to pick him up from her place, and I pick her up after work. MY FIL passed away in December, so it helps my MIL pass the time, and we bring her groceries, etc.

It was nice at first, but got old after a while.

The issue is that every other weekend my MIL stays over, and when my son had school breaks, she would stay over the entire week. At first, I did not mind having her stay with us, but it’s starting to get a bit much. I feel as if she is getting in our way since we have to adjust our plans when she is over, and can’t really enjoy our home since she is right there. For example, I can’t lie on the couch because she is there on her phone. A lot of times, I have to wait until she goes to sleep so I can watch TV in the living room. She sleeps in our kids playroom and they have to wait until she is up to go in there.

His wife is annoyed too, but won’t admit it.

My wife is also starting to get a bit annoyed by this situation since my MIL is starting to undermine her authority with the kids. Recently, she told my wife that she will be staying over every other week during the summer, and I told my wife that I wasn’t ok with that and basically told her that it’s starting to get a bit much. She did not like my statement, but did not disagree with me either. AITA?

Honestly, they’re very lucky to have such a supportive and helpful relative in their lives.

