His New Girlfriend Moved Too Quickly Into A Routine He Didn’t Expect, So He Found Himself Feeling Like A Stranger In His Own Home

New relationships are all about learning new things about each other, but sooner or later, red flags begin to appear.

After just four months with his new girlfriend, one man begins to wonder if her nightly visits with her son are pushing too far, too fast.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Should I tell my gf to stop bringing her kid over every night? WIBTA if I told my girlfriend to slow down on bringing her kid to my apartment every night? I don’t mind from time to time. And before, it was from time to time.

But their current routine is anything but occasional.

However, he’s been here every night for two weeks now. I’m afraid it might be becoming routine for her.

This has begun to deeply affect his sleep.

The problem is that I have a one-bedroom, and I’ve been sleeping on the couch while they sleep in my bed. She always asks if I’m coming to bed too. However, I don’t feel comfortable yet sleeping in bed with her and her son (he’s 4).

For him, this is all moving way too fast.

We’ve been dating for 4 months, and I’ve only known her son for about a month now. After work, she stops by her mom’s house and brings him to my place. She says she only brings him because he cries to her about wanting to come to my place with her.

Still, he begins to question if he’s going about this situation the right way.

Am I overreacting? Should I get over it and just sleep in the bed? Or should I wait it out? Is she just testing our situation?

He wants to be understanding, but some things just shouldn’t be tolerated.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks his girlfriend is putting off some major red flags.

This user feels bad for the mom’s child.

It’s clear to this user this mother doesn’t have her priorities straight.

There’s definitely such a thing as moving too fast in a relationship.

He doesn’t want to push his new girlfriend away, but he’s also not ready to give up his boundaries — or his bed.

Red flags for sure.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.