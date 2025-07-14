His Potential New Roommates Are Trying To Get Him To Pay For A Part Of Their Rent, But He Doesn’t Think That’s Fair

Nobody likes to pay rent, but it’s especially annoying when you’re paying more than your roommates!

Would you move into an apartment if you knew your roommates were making you pay more rent than they paid, or would you look for another place to live?

This man was about to move into a place with 3 other roommates, but when he talked to the property manager, he realized that the rent price she quoted was different than the rent price his roommates gave him.

So, he confronted them about it.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA: my potential new roommates are trying to make me pay some of their rent I was planning to move into a house. One of the roommates is my friend. I’ve been told that rent was $900 plus utilities for my portion.

This man met the property manager and got a different rate.

However, I later met with the property manager. She told me the total rent would be split 4 ways, that’s me and the other 3 roommates. It would be $825.

His friend and potential roommate explained.

I asked my friend about it. He said she “forgot to mention it.” It’s because their old roommate left and they had to sign a new lease, and it caused all of their rents to increase.

They were trying to lower their share of the rent.

They wanted to avoid the increase to be as large, so they added some of the rent onto the new roommate’s rent. The room I would be taking is not the biggest, and they think it is fair because they have been there for a few years.

They have had controlled rent, and they think $900 is still a reasonable price. I am sort of annoyed by this because my friend did not tell me about it.

He doesn’t think it’s justified.

It isn’t my fault their rent went up or that they had to sign again. They’ve just been splitting the rent of the empty room, so my joining would already lower their rent. While $900 may be reasonable, it isn’t if I’m the only one paying it.

He felt there was deception there.

My rent is also going up from my old place, and they have just decided to make it more. I’m not sure who is justified here. I feel as though they hid it from me, and they should have let me know from the start.

He asked them to lower his rent.

I asked them to consider lowering my rent because they are just choosing the price, and I explained why I think it is unfair. I am waiting for a response. Am I the jerk here?

The potential roommates are being jerks for intentionally making the rent unfairly high for the new roommate.

Longevity does not entitle you to lower rent.

