His Roommates Took In A Puppy Without Thinking Through The Responsibility, So He Was Left Struggling To Care For A Pet He Didn’t Want

AITAH for not helping with my roommates puppy I did not want in our house? I (25m) moved into a place with longtime friend (25m) and his girlfriend (21f). I pay my equal split of rent and bills. Both our names are on the lease, and our landlord lives on the same street. One morning about a week ago, as my friend was leaving for work, he found a puppy curled into a corner on our porch. It was a rainstorm the night before.

I let him and his girlfriend take the dog in and give it basic needs — food/water — so that we could then bring the dog to the humane society/shelter that could better care for the dog. We live close to a PetSmart, so we brought the puppy there to be scanned for a microchip to return to the owner.

They found a chip and were only able to tell us the dog was 5 months old, had been originally adopted from the humane society, and without giving us specific addresses/names, were able to tell us the owners are in our neighborhood. Both the microchip company and PetSmart called the owner and left messages with our info. The PetSmart employee told us if the owner doesn’t make contact with us within 7–10 days, the dog is considered abandoned. Here is my problem.

The first day the dog was taken in, I would help clean messes here and there and let the dog out in an attempt to mitigate damage to the house. However, I made it very clear that I do not want this dog — it is a lot of work I do not have time for right now. I have since left anything this dog needs to my roommates to handle, and they are not adjusting their lives to this puppy as they should. I am under no illusion that a puppy, especially what is basically a rescue and has been abandoned, will be difficult to attend and care for.

However, my roommates have been completely unrealistic about what it means to care for this dog and are insisting on keeping it — despite it violating our lease. They both work long hours and share a vehicle, struggling to actually buy the things this dog needs, and NOBODY will be here to watch the dog during the day once I start my new job in the next week.

This dog has peed and pooped daily in every room of our house except for mine at this point. I am losing my mind. This is only my first month in this house I am paying to live in, and I already feel like it is no longer mine. I have been struggling to do online training from my computer because this dog whines and whines once my roommates leave.

I was very clear I could not watch this dog all day long. I’m feeling I’m nearing my breaking point and would hate to lose a friendship over a puppy, but this dog has added a lot of unneeded stress to my already messy life and I do not know how to proceed. AITA?

