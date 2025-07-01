His Sister And Brother-In-Law Quit Their Jobs To Travel For A Year, But When They Went Broke They Wanted To Move In To His House Rent-Free

For many people, quitting work and traveling for a year sounds like a dream come true, but most people can’t really afford it.

What would you do if your sister tried to do this, but after two months, she ran out of money, and now she wants to live with you for ten months (with her family)?

That is the situation the responsible brother in this story is in, but he is refusing to let them move in, and now they are upset.

AITAH for Refusing to Let My Sister’s Family Live in My House After They Sold Theirs for a “Dream Vacation”? So, I (32M) own a modest three-bedroom house that I’ve been paying off for the last ten years. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s mine, and I’m proud of it. My sister (29F) and her husband (31M) are the typical free-spirited types. They’ve always talked about quitting the rat race, living life to the fullest, all that.

Well, a few months ago, they finally did it—they sold their house during a booming market, thinking the profit would fund a year-long break to travel. They believed they could stretch the money by traveling cheaply, staying in hostels or Airbnbs, and getting by with occasional odd jobs. At first, they stayed in nicer places and ate out a lot, thinking they had plenty of cushion, but within two months, they were out of money.

They underestimated how quickly expenses would pile up, especially with two young kids (7F and 5M) to feed and care for. Now that their funds are drained, they’ve decided to stop full-time travel but don’t want to settle down yet. Instead, they asked to live with me, rent-free, for the next 10 months while they “figure things out.” They say they’ll still try to take some occasional trips if they find super cheap deals, but for the most part, they want to stay at my house.

I told them no. My house isn’t big enough, I don’t want the disruption, and I certainly don’t think it’s fair for them to live off me because their plan failed. I offered to help them find an affordable rental or even cover part of their expenses for a couple of months so they could get back on their feet, but that wasn’t enough. My sister blew up at me, calling me selfish and accusing me of being jealous of their “adventurous lifestyle.” To make it worse, my parents are siding with her, saying that family should help family and that I’m being too rigid. The thing is, my parents live in a small apartment and can’t take in my sister’s family, which is probably why they’re pushing it on me. They say I don’t understand the “value of experiences” and that I should be more supportive.

Some of our mutual friends are also saying I should be more understanding, but I think it’s completely unreasonable to expect me to house their whole family for nearly a year just because they didn’t plan properly. AITAH?

His sister and her family made horrible financial decisions, and they don’t just want help, they want to be supported.

He should not let her step foot in his house or she will never leave.

