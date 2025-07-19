His Sister Has Been Treating Him Like Her Personal Chauffeur, So He Gave Her An Ultimatum If She Wastes His Time Again

Some sibling relationships can get one-sided.

What would you do if you agreed to give your sibling a ride somewhere, but she was late? Would you agree to give her a ride in the future, or would you refuse because she doesn’t value your time?

This man has a sister who has been treating him like her personal driver, and she’s always late.

He’s sick of it and gave her an ultimatum, but he seems hesitant to follow through with his plan.

Check out the full story for all the details.

AITA for wanting my sister to learn about consequences My (24F) sister doesn’t want to drive because she “doesn’t need it.” So, I (22M) have been driving her almost everywhere thus far. When she needs me, she will always let me know a maximum of 2 days prior even when she herself has known it for much longer.

This man has been spending hours driving his sister.

Some rides only take about 40 minutes total but others take up at least 6 hours of my day. I usually try to make it work, because she is my sister. The big problem for me is that she is always late.

He sends her a reminder, but she ends up being late.

Whenever we settle on a time, she always ends up being late. I always send her a reminder at the day itself when I’ll be there, and I even call her 5 minutes before arriving. Despite that, she is always late.

He had an important meeting and his schedule was tight.

The last instance happened earlier this week. I told her that my GF had a pretty important meeting, so we were tight on time. Despite mentioning it, she still ended up being late.

She asked to get a ride to a family gathering.

Tonight, she messaged me again. She’s asking if she could drive along to the family gathering next week. I told her that it is fine, as long as she is on time. She responded saying that I always mention it, and I don’t have to waste my energy sending a message because she will be on time, as she always says.

So, he gave her an ultimatum.

That made me feel like I was just some better public transport for her. I want to help her have a better perspective, so I told her that if she is late, I’ll leave without her this time. AITA for planning on going to the gathering without her, if she is late?

His sister needs to learn to drive. It’s ridiculous that she expects her brother to drive her everywhere.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Grow a spine, says this user.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

This person calls him a doormat.

And finally, this user offers some perspective.

Seriously, why do some siblings feel too entitled?

