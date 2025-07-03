His Wife’s “Work Friend” Chats With Her For Hours And Gets Dog-Sitting Help, So Now He Doesn’t Trust Her

This husband of 10 years just found out that his wife has been chatting for two hours a day with a single male coworker—not from her team, not for work—and even stops by the guy’s house when he’s out of town…to help with his dogs.

Add in a little Snapchat secrecy, and you can see why this husband is suddenly questioning everything.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for Losing Respect for and Suddenly Not Trusting My Wife of 10 years?! I (M42) recently discovered and confirmed directly with my wife (F42) that she has been communicating with a single co-worker (M about 40) from a completely different and unrelated division (so they’re not discussing “shop”) for at least 2 hours every day on Teams messenger. This co-worker lives in our city but over 30 minutes away, however, despite an already busy schedule, my wife also has repeatedly been inside of his home to “help out with the dogs” when he’s supposed to be out of town. Lastly, they are connected on Snapchat which my wife already had installed on her phone from communicating with her much younger sister.

Can we say SKETCHY?

The points I struggling the most with are: *1) What single man wants to spend 2 hours a day talking with a married woman with kids? *2) Why do they need to be connected on Snapchat? *3) Why hadn’t she mentioned on her own that she’s taking time out of her day to travel across town to take care of someone else’s dogs? * 4) Obviously, just feeling personally disrespected.

Obviously.

AITA?

While some argued that trust matters in marriage, others pointed out that emotional boundaries matter, too.

And those boundaries?

Definitely look a little fuzzy here.

This person says get divorce papers and get them now.

This person says she without a doubt cheated in all senses of the word.

And this person says a lawyer is gonna be needed.

If you need a spreadsheet to track your wife’s “just a coworker” excuses, something’s probably off.

It might be time to take action.

