Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her “Diamond Floors” Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As-Is

by Trisha Leigh

diamond design on entryway floor

TikTok/@byalexaller

Home renovation shows have been popular for decades now, and have inspired more than one confident DIY-er to tackle smaller projects on their own.

In this case, though, it was an expert tackling an interesting floor design and getting it a little bit wrong.

woman painting a diamond design on the floor

TikTok/@byalexaller

Alexandra Aller (@byalexaller) is half of the design duo The Reno Gals.

In the clip, she’s taping off a diamond pattern on an entryway floor, and then proceeding with green and white paint.

“She has no idea that she is doing this diamond floor design wrong.”

Basically, the tape was touching, so in the end, the diamonds wouldn’t be connected at their points.

diamond design on entryway floor

TikTok/@byalexaller

In the end, she decided she didn’t mind the gaps between diamonds.

“The design was supposed to be diamonds that touch, but it ends up leaving a space that I think looks really nice and less rigid.”

@byalexaller

And you know what, I didn’t fix it. I said that will do.

♬ Winning – The Ting Tings

And here is the finished product in a separate video:

@byalexaller

Here yuh go #diyrenovation

♬ Ok I Like It – Milky Chance

Some of the commenters agreed with her, like this person.

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 10.41.20 AM Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her Diamond Floors Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As Is

Sometimes good enough is the best we’re gonna get.

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 10.41.39 AM Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her Diamond Floors Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As Is

And this person says it is still technically a diamond floor.

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 10.42.11 AM Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her Diamond Floors Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As Is

But this commenter says the spaces will look weird.

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 10.42.40 AM Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her Diamond Floors Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As Is

For some, wrong is wrong.

Screenshot 2025 07 24 at 10.44.31 AM Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her Diamond Floors Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As Is

I think it all worked out in the end.

As long as the homeowner is happy that’s all that matters.

