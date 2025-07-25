Home Designer Accidentally Tapes Her “Diamond Floors” Off Wrong, But Decides To Leave The Finished Product As-Is

Home renovation shows have been popular for decades now, and have inspired more than one confident DIY-er to tackle smaller projects on their own.

In this case, though, it was an expert tackling an interesting floor design and getting it a little bit wrong.

Alexandra Aller (@byalexaller) is half of the design duo The Reno Gals.

In the clip, she’s taping off a diamond pattern on an entryway floor, and then proceeding with green and white paint.

“She has no idea that she is doing this diamond floor design wrong.”

Basically, the tape was touching, so in the end, the diamonds wouldn’t be connected at their points.

In the end, she decided she didn’t mind the gaps between diamonds.

“The design was supposed to be diamonds that touch, but it ends up leaving a space that I think looks really nice and less rigid.”

"And you know what, I didn't fix it. I said that will do."

And here is the finished product in a separate video:

Some of the commenters agreed with her, like this person.

Sometimes good enough is the best we’re gonna get.

And this person says it is still technically a diamond floor.

But this commenter says the spaces will look weird.

For some, wrong is wrong.

I think it all worked out in the end.

As long as the homeowner is happy that’s all that matters.

