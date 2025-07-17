Homeowner Followed Their Routine Of Walking Their Dogs At 5 AM, But Tensions Rose When Noise Spread Through The Neighborhood

Neighborhood harmony can be incredibly fragile when too many different lifestyles and schedules collide.

When one early riser’s daily dog walks began setting off a chain of annoying barking from other neighborhood dogs, they found themselves flooded with complaints from their neighbors. But was it really their fault?

AITAH for walking my dogs early in the morning, waking everyone else’s dogs? I live in a gated community. Every morning at around 5 AM, I walk my two dogs. I have to do it this early because I work during the day.

The thing is, my dogs get quite excited during these walks and start whining until we get to the main gate. While the whining itself isn’t particularly loud, it causes the other dogs in the community to start barking. Before long, the entire community’s dogs are barking.

The trip from our house to the gate takes about 2 minutes. We’ve gotten some complaints about this.

But the way I see it, it’s technically all the other dogs causing the noise. The actual noise from my dogs is minimal. It’s the other dogs’ reaction to my dogs that’s causing the noise. But I also understand that it’s natural for the dogs to bark at my dogs.

If I didn’t go for a walk, everyone would be quiet. No, I can’t walk any later than I do. Yes, the community does allow dogs in the streets as long as they’re on leashes. AITA?

This commenter agrees that this dog walker is only doing the best they can.

The onus should be on the owner if they’re annoyed by their own dog’s barking.

It sounds like there’s some serious lack of training going on here.

Some dogs would bark at literally anything.

Ultimately, this homeowner isn’t responsible for how other dogs react to their perfectly legitimate routine.

If the neighbors are so bothered by the barking, they better start taking training a bit more seriously.

