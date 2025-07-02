Husband Says Stepson “Isn’t Really Our Kid” So He Think He Deserves Stricter Punishment, But The Wife Strongly Disagrees

When a grieving teen got suspended, one mom wanted compassion—but her husband wanted consequences.

AITA for fighting with my hubby over how to discipline my sister’s son? I (34F) have three kids with my husband (36M) but I am also raising my sister’s son (17M) after she died six years ago. My nephew is a good kid but he has been struggling since his mom died. Last month, he got into trouble at school and got suspended. My husband wanted to ground him for a month, take his phone, and add in a lot more chores.

I thought this was excessive because the kid is working through his grief! We debated a bit but ultimately settled on a two-week punishment. Yesterday I learned that my husband went behind my back and told my nephew that the original punishment stood. He stated that I was too soft because he is not “really our kid,” so we need to be tougher.

I confronted my husband, who said since he was the one who makes the money, he should have the final say in discipline and it would apply to chores/money access whatever, I totally lost it. I told him my nephew is a responsibility just like our bio kids are; he has no right to pull the ‘breadwinner’ card on me because he makes more money than I do. Am I overreacting? Should I have just let my husband take the lead?

Parenting takes unity—he pulled rank, but she ignored their cracks.

They need to cut the kid some slack.

