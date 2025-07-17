Husband Supported Their Family Alone For Seventeen Years, And When He Finally Asked His Wife To Step Up, She Played The Victim

Sharing a life with someone usually means sharing responsibilities, but some people don’t really mind just sitting idly by.

AITA for telling wife to get a job? She’s been a SAHM since we met 15 years ago. She had a son already, and I had no kids. We had a child together a year after.

But even after the kids became more independent, she never bothered to find work.

Now the kids are teenagers, and she hasn’t been doing much. I had to pay for a meal service and a cleaning service because she wasn’t doing either. We are also rarely intimate.

He’s beginning to wind down with his career and is satisfied with his nest egg.

After 17 years of working, saving, and investing, I now have enough to sit back and just manage the rental properties, so I left my job.

However, his wife still isn’t satisfied.

We get by just fine, but she wants more.

But when he suggested she find work, things got uglyn.

So I told her if she wanted more, she could get a job. She got very upset, saying I didn’t love her and started crying. She said that it’s not fair because I don’t work either, but I explained that I’ve been the one supporting us all these years. She said I was throwing it in her face. So, AITA?

He gave his time, money and energy. What exactly is she giving in return?

Let’s let Reddit weigh in on this predicament.

When one member of the partnership stays home, usually they do something to hold their weight.

It’s funny how some people have so much, yet still want more.

If not a job, maybe she needs something else to fill her time.

This commenter is also struggling with a lack of contribution from their partner.

Wanting his wife to finally contribute after years of providing isn’t selfish — it’s reasonable.

