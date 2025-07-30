Husband Wanted His Mother To Move In With Them, So Wife Made Him Choose Between Her And His Mother

Marriage means sticking up for each other no matter what happens, but what happens when a mother-in-law gets in the middle?

This woman had a good marriage with her husband until her mother-in-law wanted to move in with them.

She was completely against this idea, and everything started falling apart.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITAH for leaving my husband because he is a momma’s boy? I (29F) married my husband (27M) for 4 years and we have DS5, DS3, DD1. We’ve been together for 8 years now. He works as a truck driver for Walmart and I was a SAHM. I quit nursing to stay home when I had my first child.

Our relationship was good until he said that his mother wanted to move in with him after her husband passed. I told him no. We don’t have room in our house. He wanted to put our sons in the same room to make a bedroom for his mother.

He has always been close to his mother since he was a child, spoils him and such. Why move in with us? She is wealthy. Her husband was a neurosurgeon. She said she will pay everything, even pay off the house. She plans to give him everything he wants but not me. She also wants to take my children away from me by spoiling them.

But that is not the point. She was going to sell her 6-bedroom, 3-bath, two-story house to move in with us. I told him it was either his mother or I. He got mad at me.

I decided to leave him and I told him to go move in with his parents’ house. I divorced him and our divorce isn’t final yet. He left to move with his mother.

I’m going back to my nursing job because the mortgage is a month behind, and the hospital I used to work at has childcare. I’m done with him. I need to be there for my children and provide everything for them on my own.

Sometimes, protecting your peace means letting go of what no longer protects you.

