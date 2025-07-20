Hypocritical Friend Pushed Gender Stereotypes Only When It Benefited Her, So He Got Fed Up And Threw Her Logic Back At Her

Fairness sounds great in theory, unless someone only wants to play fair when it suits them.

One college guy grew fed up with a friend’s selective take on gender equality, and when the dishes piled up on vacation, he gave her a taste of her own logic.

Read on for the full story!

“Isn’t that a girl’s job?” Back in college, we had a friend group, and there was this one girl who was very confused about gender equality. She was very vocal about what the “guys” should be doing—as long as it benefited her and the “girls.”

This logic manifested itself in many social scenarios.

Example: We go out to dinner (all as friends and no couples), and the check comes out. She proclaims that the guys should pay as it’s our responsibility. HUH… we’re all in the same college together and equally not making any money. Another example: One of the girls was moving into a different dorm room, and the same girl proclaims that only the guys should help her move since we’re the able-bodied ones.

But to him, this doesn’t align with reality at all.

Last I checked, none of the girls in our friend group was physically handicapped or unable to help move a few boxes. Oh, we’re at a house party and the trash needs to be taken out? You bet she tells us that it’s a guy job. You get the idea.

Soon, he found the perfect opportunity to fire back at her.

Months later, we’re on a ski/snowboard trip where we rented a cabin. By the end of the first night, a ton of dishes had stacked up. I truly don’t feel this way, but something inside me made me just say it… “Hey, all the girls should do the dishes since it’s a girl job.”

Everyone else immediately knew what he was doing.

Everyone, including her, knew I wasn’t being serious and meant it as a jab to her, as they all looked directly in her direction.

But she was irate.

As expected, she immediately went on the defensive and basically yelled at me that there’s no such thing as “girl jobs” and that the men should all be helping with the chores.

Everything blew over after that, but he sure made his point.

Nothing really came out of this, and we all sort of lost contact with her after college. So not sure if she’s still doing this to another friend group now, but it sure was satisfying at the time to say it.

Sounds more like this girl just wanted someone else to do everything for her!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter fully denounces this girl’s attitude.

Some people really do think this way.

It’s not really about “equality” at all.

He may not have believed in “girl jobs” versus “guy jobs,” but he did believe in calling out double standards.

And good for him.

