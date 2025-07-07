July 7, 2025 at 2:48 pm

‘I can’t let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop.’ – Wingstop Employee Thought They Just Had A New Regular Customer, But Now She’s Putting Out A PSA Worried For Her Health

by Ben Auxier

A Wingstop employee at work

TikTok/adriannaherrejon

If someone were to hold an intervention for you, what do you think it would be for?

Do you think it would be for ordering too many chicken wings?

Because that’s what happened very publically in this video from TikTok user @adriannaherrejon:

A Wingstop employee at work

TikTok/adriannaherrejon

“Alexa *****, I don’t know who you are, but you need to stop ordering here.”

A Wingstop employee at work

TikTok/adriannaherrejon

“It’s like, at first I was like, okay, new regular. Now it’s like, I can’t let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop.”

A Wingstop employee at work

TikTok/adriannaherrejon

The caption reads “4x a week a lil to [sic] much,” while a hashtag in the post confirms this is happening at a Wingstop.

@adriannaherrejon

Sorry Alexa #wingstop

♬ original sound – Lunellax

Like, put yourself in her shoes for a moment.

2025 06 12 22 39 54 I cant let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop. Wingstop Employee Thought They Just Had A New Regular Customer, But Now Shes Putting Out A PSA Worried For Her Health

To be put ABSOLUTELY ON BLAST LIKE THIS.

2025 06 12 22 40 10 I cant let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop. Wingstop Employee Thought They Just Had A New Regular Customer, But Now Shes Putting Out A PSA Worried For Her Health

This is intense behavior.

2025 06 12 22 40 25 I cant let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop. Wingstop Employee Thought They Just Had A New Regular Customer, But Now Shes Putting Out A PSA Worried For Her Health

What’s she thinking?

2025 06 12 22 39 40 I cant let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop. Wingstop Employee Thought They Just Had A New Regular Customer, But Now Shes Putting Out A PSA Worried For Her Health

I’m in so deep I’d probably be like “alright, time to start ordering from the one 10 minutes further.”

