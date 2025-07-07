‘I can’t let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop.’ – Wingstop Employee Thought They Just Had A New Regular Customer, But Now She’s Putting Out A PSA Worried For Her Health
by Ben Auxier
If someone were to hold an intervention for you, what do you think it would be for?
Do you think it would be for ordering too many chicken wings?
Because that’s what happened very publically in this video from TikTok user @adriannaherrejon:
“Alexa *****, I don’t know who you are, but you need to stop ordering here.”
“It’s like, at first I was like, okay, new regular. Now it’s like, I can’t let you do that to your health, girl. Please stop.”
The caption reads “4x a week a lil to [sic] much,” while a hashtag in the post confirms this is happening at a Wingstop.
@adriannaherrejon
Sorry Alexa #wingstop
Like, put yourself in her shoes for a moment.
To be put ABSOLUTELY ON BLAST LIKE THIS.
This is intense behavior.
What’s she thinking?
I’m in so deep I’d probably be like “alright, time to start ordering from the one 10 minutes further.”
