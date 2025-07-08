Seventh Grade Bullies Would Steal His Lunch, So This Teenage Boy Prepared A “Special” Treat For Them

Sometimes, you have to be creative when dealing with bullies.

If a bully stole your lunch, would you just go hungry, or would you find a way to get back at the bullies so that they’d never want to steal your lunch again?

This teenager’s lunch was stolen by another student, so he decided to make a “special” treat for them!

Read the full story below to find out more.

Lunch revenge In 7th grade, I stored my lunch in my band cubby. My locker was too far away. My lunch was not at all special. Sav-A-Lot lunch meat on wheat bread with processed cheese slices. Also, an apple and a granola bar. It was the only food I had until I got home at 6 pm, and I was too poor to have lunch money.

This teenage boy discovered that his lunch would go missing.

Some jack wagon started stealing my lunch.

After 3 days of this, I made a “special” lunch just for them. A PBJ with a rubber glove in the middle and sand in the PB. I also packed cookies that I smeared with hot sauce and lemon juice.

I never found out who it was but after my “special” lunch disappeared, my regular lunch was never stolen again.

The best way to teach your bullies a lesson is with a special lunch!

