Instead Of Standing By The Gas Pump, Customers Chose To Sit In Their Cars While Pumping Gas, And This Created Big Problems For The Customers And The Employees

Pumping gas isn’t a game, folks!

Yes, we do it all the time, but you gotta pay attention…

Or else you might cause a big mess…or worse.

If you don’t think it’s a problem to sit in your car while pumping gas, you’ll probably change your mind after reading this story and seeing what this gas station employee had to deal with one cold, winter day.

Don’t sit in your car while pumping gas! “I live in Wisconsin where it was -40 yesterday. I work at a gas station and was enjoying my break when over the radio I hear one of my coworkers say to shut down pump two. So I finished up my break and went out to see what happened, and there was a giant spot of grey snow by their back tire.

Uh oh…

Turns out they had been sitting in their car while pumping gas and the extreme cold caused the auto-shut off to malfunction, so their tank overfilled and spilled gas everywhere. They came inside and tried to say that they should only have to pay for the gas that was in their car. We told him no, it’s state law that you have to watch the pump while using it so your negligence means you are liable for the gas. We then had a quick round of rock paper scissors to see who would go outside and I lost. When I got out there the gas had melted the snow and then when it got diluted enough refroze, turning a huge section in front of the pump into slippery ice about half an inch thick.

What a pain in the neck.

It took 10-15 minutes to break it up and shovel it all into a garbage bag then put by the hazardous waste bin out back. When I got back inside I went to the kitchen, opened an oven, and stuck my hands in the hot air coming out until they thawed. A couple hours later a second person did the same thing at a different pump, sitting in their car not paying attention and overfilled their car. One of my coworkers went out to clean it up while the other coworkers printed out signs to tape to our doors telling people to stay by their pumps while filling up.”

Those customers really need to pay more attention when pumping gas!

This is never a good idea, folks!

