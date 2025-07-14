Locksmith Gets A Late Night Call For “Emergency” Services, But The Customer Doesn’t Seem To Understand What An Emergency Really Is

Nobody likes being locked out, which is why some locksmiths over 24/7 service.

Imagine being a locksmith who offered this service. If you were woken up to the phone ringing in the middle of the night, you’d probably assume it was an emergency and someone was locked out.

In this story, a locksmith is in this situation. A customer does need help with keys… but not how you’d think.

Let’s unlock the details.

It’s 24/7 emergency service. This is not an emergency, sir. So as stated in previous stories, we advertise 24/7 emergency service. This is stuff like keys locked in cars/houses, lost keys, stuff like that. So yesterday morning I wake up to my phone ringing at 2am.

Here’s how the call started.

Me: “Locksmith.” Guy: “Yeah how much are your keys?” At this point I’m just guessing he lost his car keys, because why the heck would you be calling me at 2am if you didn’t? Me: “What kind of keys? What do they go to?” Guy: “My house.”

It wasn’t an emergency.

Me: “Oh, so you lost them then?” Guy: “No I just need a couple copies made, I’m at your shop now.” At this point I’m just really flipping annoyed because it’s obviously not an emergency.

The customer was being unreasonable.

Me: “Well normally they’re $1.50, and if you come back Monday morning I’ll be able to make them for you.” Guy: “Can’t you come now?” Me: “It’s 2 in the morning.” Guy: “But your sign says 24/7 service.”

He was willing to help…for a price!

Me: “Yes it does, but that’s emergency service, and this doesn’t sound like an emergency. Things like making keys can wait until office hours.” Guy: “But I need keys now.” Me: “Then in that case, I’ll be happy to come down, but I’ll have to give you an emergency service charge of $60 on top of the keys.”

He didn’t bite.

Guy: “That’s stupid, I’m not paying you that.” Me: “Goodnight then.” *click*

Some people, man.

Some people, indeed!

This customer did not have the keys to the kingdom.

