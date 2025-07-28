Man Built His YouTube Channel Alone, So He Refused His Parents’ Help When They Finally Offered

Imagine starting a YouTube channel as a teenager. You want your parents’ help, but they refuse. If they changed their minds years later and finally wanted to help you, would you be open to that, or would you refuse their help?

AITA for not letting my parents (53 M and F) help with my YT I (M) have been running a YouTube channel since I was 15 (freshman year). I’m 18 now, and had graduated high school. My parents were the exact opposite of supportive at the start, especially when I needed the most moral support with my channel.

In fact, they tried to get me to just stop. My friends had to take the role of supporters for a while. Now, I’ve been running it for 3 years, pretty much on my own, and my parents want to get involved and help.

I told them no, and they kept pressuring me. They finally gave up. But when it’s brought up, they act like it’s some big deal that I want to keep things the way they were at the start because I found my rhythm. AITA for not letting them help me in this part of my life?

