Boyfriend Discovered His Girlfriend Was Sharing His Secrets With Her Twin, So He Ended The Relationship To Protect His Privacy

Privacy and trust are essential in any relationship.

Would you be upset if the person you were dating was telling someone else everything you told them, even things you wanted kept private? Would it make a difference if that person was their twin?

This man was in a one-year relationship with a woman who was close to her twin sister.

He found out that his girlfriend had been sharing every detail of their relationship with her twin.

It didn’t end well.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend because she tells her twin sister everything about our relationship? My girlfriend and I have been together for around 1 year. She has always been super close with her twin sister, and I thought it was really cute at first.

This man finds it strange that his girlfriend shares everything to her twin.

The way they are now is just strange. They share everything. Her sister knows every detail of our relationship, as well as the fights we have had (and there have been a lot), and she even knows details of our intimate life.

He confronted her about it.

Last week, I learned that my girlfriend has been sending her sister screenshots of our private texts. Some of these contained personal and vulnerable things I shared with her regarding my anxiety and issues I have with my family. When I confronted her about this, she acted like I was being dramatic. She told me twins don’t keep secrets from each other.

They broke up.

I told her that she needed to set some boundaries with her sister, and if she didn’t, then I was done with her. She chose her sister, and we broke up. Now, I am unsure if I overreacted. Perhaps this is normal for twins?

I just feel so violated that my girlfriend would share my private thoughts that she told her sister were just for her and that they were now entertainment to someone else.

Twins may share everything, but that shouldn’t involve things your partner tells you in private.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person shares a valid point.

Here’s a personal thought from this person.

That’s a deal breaker, says this person.

A twin speaks up.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because you have a twin doesn’t mean they need to know everything!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.