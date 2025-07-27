Man Found Out His Girlfriend’s Ex-Roommate Racked Up A $1000 Phone Bill, So He Came Up With A Smart Solution To Make Him Pay

Some people think they can get away with revenge without dealing with the consequences, but sometimes revenge is met with more revenge!

A Hefty Phone Bill This happened about 30 years years ago. I was seeing this girl from work. She had a roommate (M) whom we also worked with. He was just a roommate, although I always got the feeling he wanted more.

He got angry with her about me just before she went home to see her parents for the long weekend. She got back and he has moved out. Fine, I moved in. End of the month came and she got this huge phone bill (the phone was in her name). I mean huge!

He spent the entire long weekend while she was away calling all over the world. I mean just random numbers. All over Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the USA. It was around $1,000.

She was upset, of course. I called the phone company and explained the situation. The woman told me there’s nothing they could do. But if he has a new phone number, he could call and have the charges sent to his new bill, and once they’re on his new bill, they couldn’t be reversed back to the old phone bill. Aha!

So, I waited a couple of days, then called the phone company again. I told them I was the ex-roommate and I had some long distance charges I wanted taken off the old number and charged to my new number. I gave them the old number (hers) and gave them the new number. I also gave the the phone numbers of the long distance calls, said thank you, and that was it.

I wish I could have been there to see the look on his face when he got his first phone bill. Unfortunately, he had quit his job when he moved out, so we never saw or heard from him again. And the girl? Well, we ended up getting married a few years later.

He tried to do petty revenge, but it looks like the joke’s on him.

