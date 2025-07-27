Man On A Four Hour Bus Ride Was Scrolling Videos With the Sound On, So The Person Sitting Next To Him Asked Him To Wear Headphones

I am generally a very “restorative justice” kind of guy. I think making victims whole and true rehabilitation is the only reasonable or useful approach, and that “punishment” accomplishes little more than temporarily satisfying our anger.

I will make an exception, however, for anyone using public/shared transit who plays audio from their device without using headphones.

These people should be launched into the sun. I know it would be expensive, I know it’s impractical, but it must be done to quench my bloodlust retaliation for an act so depraved.

I mean, listen to this:

AITA for asking a stranger to mute his phone on the bus? I was just on a long haul bus for four hours straight. Assigned seating, and nearly full, so I couldn’t switch seats. The man in the seat next to me had his phone up, and was scrolling through Instagram watching reels with the sound on. Not really obnoxiously loud, mind you, but loud enough to hear the sound clearly since I was sitting right next to him.

If you can afford a smartphone, you can afford headphones.

Normally I’ll not do anything but the thought of potentially four hours of this was too much to take. I asked him if he would mind muting the phone or using headphones. He got really upset and told me he’d never been asked to mute his phone in public before. Then he said he didn’t have any headphones, and how was he supposed to hear the videos if the sound was off. I told him that he wouldn’t be able to hear them, and neither would I, which would kind of be the point.

Don’t forget the magic word!

He then proceeded to ask me several times why I hadn’t said ”please” when I asked him. I told that I asked him respectfully if he wouldn’t mind muting the phone, but I’d be happy to add ”please” now, and did. He was visibly upset and kept grumbling for a long time, but did keep the phone muted after that. Am I the [jerk] here?

It’s rude to listen to music or videos in public places without wearing headphones.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

Way to stick your neck out for the common good.

“i’Ve nEvEr bEEn aSkEd BeFOre”

Nobody wants to listen to your feed.

If you’re going to turn up the volume, put on the headphones.

