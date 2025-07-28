Man Refused To Leave An Inheritance To His Step-Grandson, So His Son-in-Law Accused Him Of Being Unfair

Talking about inheritance can stir up strong emotions and unreasonable expectations.

Would you be upset if one of your children or grandchildren asked you what they were going to get in your will? If the answer was “nothing,” would you be honest with them?

This man’s son-in-law asked him what his “step-grandson” would be getting in his will.

He answered honestly, and now everyone is upset.

AITAH for insulting my son in law after I told him that his son not going to get anything from me when I die? I am 63M My daughter has a stepson and my biological grandson. I own a few ancestral homes and I gave one to my daughter, but the one I live in will be going to my bio grandson after I die and everything else I own. That’s how it’s always been, and everyone knows this.

My daughter was visiting the other night. Randomly, my son-in-law brought up my will. He asked what his son will be getting. I was taken aback and just laughed. But then, I realized he was serious, so I told him he is getting nothing.

He got annoyed. He said if he treats my bio grandson like his own son, then why can’t I do the same for his son and let him inherit something, too? I said it’s a sad day when a man is so greedy that he has to use a child to get something that’s not his.

Cue his puny puffed-up chest and his childish tantrum. He’s lucky my back is out because I would have planted my foot where the sun don’t shine in his backyard! Punk!

My daughter was dragging him out. My wife thinks I should have left it at “nothing” to keep the peace. My daughter hasn’t spoken to me since. AITA?

When it comes to inheritance, some people can be so entitled.

