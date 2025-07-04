Man Sells His Ticket To A Disney Show To A Stranger While Waiting Outside The Theater, But His Friend Was Fuming Over It

Traveling with a friend can make or break the relationship.

In this case, it put their dynamic to the test when one of them wanted to see the last showing of a show at Disney, but the other sold his own ticket to someone while waiting outside the theater.

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA For Selling Something at Disney? This past day was the last day that a show at Disney was operating. A friend, who is a die hard fan of this show, wanted to go to the last showing possible. He made it clear he didn’t care if I accompanied him, he just wanted to see it himself, due to me not being a huge fan of it and just wanting to enjoy a day at the parks.

He was just accompanying him, but didn’t care for the show.

I got there early with him, right when they opened, and I received a wristband that entitled you to a seat to the very last showing, allowing you to enjoy the rest of your day at the park. Fast forward 12+ hours and we are 30 minutes away from the final showing, I’m exhausted but going to push through to make it.

12 hours walking around is no joke.

As we are waiting outside the theater, a group comes up to us to make small talk, and mentions how they are huge fans but missed getting a wristband in the morning. As we mentioned that we received ours, one talks about how badly they wanted it, and half joking, I said $150 and it’s yours.

He saw an opportunity to leave and rest.

After thinking about it, he sent the money and I gave it to him, asking my friend 100% if he’s cool that I bail and get some sleep at the hotel, and he mentions that it is fine. Later that night my friend arrives at the hotel, fuming on how I took advantage of this 22-year-old, how he’s not fully developed and doesn’t know the value of money. He also mentions how he paid the guy back half because he was so embarrassed I took advantage of him. AITA?

Maybe all three were so tired that none of them were thinking straight.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

That guy really wanted to see the show and was willing to pay for it.

I think it was a good deal for both parties.

Maybe his friend is the one being immature, because paying the guy back half was crazy.

