Man Stood By A Longtime Tradition Where He And His Friends Would Go To An Annual “Boys Only” Trip, But His Husband Wants To Come Since He’s Also One Of The Guys

AITA for telling my husband that he can’t come on our “boys-only” trip? When we were in college, my (30M) friends decided to host an annual boys-only trip where we would hike, camp, and just relieve off our stress. It happens only once a year on a weekend. The rules specifically said that no partners were to be brought along as most of us were starting to date women at the time.

I was single. Bringing in a romantic partner just seriously messes up the dynamic of the entire group. When I came out as gay, my entire friend group was extremely supportive. I got married to my husband, Kevin (29M), two years ago. We’ve been together for four.

The weekend is coming up soon, and Kevin asked me if he could come along since he is also a boy. I cited the “No Partners” rule to him, but he said that was made with straight couples in mind. And he’s true. It was originally made for only straight couples in mind. But we have also since agreed that bringing partners of any gender will ruin the dynamic of the group.

I explained this gently to my husband. He said he understood, but he’s been cold and distant. When I asked him, he said that I’m promoting heteronormative values. AITA?

