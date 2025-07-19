Employee Told A Stranger Not To Walk In The Staff Room Without Permission, But When He Found Out Who The Stranger Was, He Was Worried It Might Cost Him His Job

Imagine being in the staff room at a hospital when a stranger tries to enter. Would you let them enter even though they clearly didn’t work there, or would you refuse to let them enter?

This man was taking a break in the staff room when a stranger entered.

He helped the man but politely reminded him of the rules.

Later, he found out who the man was, and now he’s worried he might get in trouble for how he handled the situation.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for telling a man to wait outside after he walked into our staff room without permission? I (M) work in a hospital. I was sitting in the staff room when an unfamiliar man suddenly walked in without knocking. He stood in front of me and said he needed to use the microwave. I looked at him and said something like: “Uhm… okay, this is a staff room. Next time, please wait outside the door.”

This man was kind enough to warm the food of the stranger.

He handed me a bowl of food. I figured I’d just microwave it for him to avoid further conflict. I asked how long it should be warmed up, did it, and brought it back to him. As he was leaving the door, he said, “Nice to meet you,” in a tone that sounded a bit sarcastic. Then, he asked for my name and what my role was.

He found out he was also a doctor from another hospital.

He introduced himself as the father of patient X and wished me a “nice shift.” Which also came across as slightly passive-aggressive. Later, I found out he’s apparently a doctor, but he was not working at our hospital, just visiting his child. He’s also known already to be troublesome, my coworker told me.

He thinks it’s inappropriate to barge into a private area.

Even so, I don’t think it’s appropriate to just walk into a private staff-only area like that without permission. There are confidential documents and equipment in that room. Now, I’m a bit worried because he might be well connected with staff here, and if he complains, I might get in trouble.

But he’s still wondering if he was rude to make him wait outside.

On the other hand, I think I handled it calmly and reasonably. I didn’t yell. I still helped him and I kept it professional. So… AITA for telling him to wait outside?

