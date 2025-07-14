Customer Tried Returning A Faulty Tool Years After Buying It, But The Rude Customer Service Staff Tried To Dismiss His Concerns
Warranty policies are there for a reason.
Have you ever bought something, realized it didn’t work but never got around to returning it? Would you ever consider that you might be able to get a refund years after buying it?
This man tried to return a faulty tool that had been sitting unused for more than two years.
He had the receipt and showed it to a customer service staff in the store.
Let’s see if he’s able to get the refund.
Read the full story below for all the details.
Can’t refund an item bought at 70% off? Fine, give me a cash refund at full price.
This happened a couple of years ago at Canadian Tire with one of their Mastercraft tools that often go on sale for huge discounts.
We were helping my in-laws clear out old belongings when they were moving, and I found an impact wrench that looked unused with a 2-year-old (or probably much older) receipt attached.
This man decided to return the unused wrench to Canadian Tire.
My father-in-law said that there was always a problem with it, so he never used it and forgot to return it.
I decided to try to return it to Canadian Tire since they have long warranties on their products.
He explained there were issues with the product.
The CSR looked at the receipt for $60 (on sale from $200).
She said “You can’t return this item with this receipt. Too much time has passed and the receipt is useless.”
I tried explaining there were issues with it, but she didn’t believe me.
He found out that the company actually recalled the item.
I Googled the issues right there, and it came up as a recall item for the exact reason I stated.
I showed it to her.
She begrudgingly agreed that I could return it as a recall.
So, the customer service staff refunded him for $225.
She asked for the receipt back so she could refund me.
And I said, “No, too much time has passed and the receipt is useless.”
She glared at me and processed a cash refund for $225+ including taxes.
Wow! That’s amazing that he was able to get a refund! Good thing he checked to see if there was a recall.
Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user is impressed.
Here’s an honest opinion from this person.
LOL! Good play on words here.
Yes, exactly.
Finally, this person shares their personal thoughts.
Fight for your customer rights if you know you are right.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.