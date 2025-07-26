Man Tried To Enjoy A Night Out With His Buddies, So He Snapped When A Friend Kept Making Insensitive Comments About His Drinking Habit

Imagine having a friend who used to love to go out and get drunk, but then they decide to make a healthy change and stop drinking altogether. Would you be annoyed if this friend criticized you for drinking?

This young man enjoys occasional night outs and drinking with friends.

One of his friends recently quit drinking and making rude comments about him still drinking.

He eventually had enough of him, and clapped back. Did he go too far?

Check out the story below.

AITA for telling my friend I hope I die sooner so I don’t have to listen to him A few nights ago, I (18M) went out for a few drinks with some friends. We normally go out a few times a month, although not always to a bar. As we were drinking, one of my friends (20M) kept telling me: “I would never do that to my body,” or “You’re damaging yourself.” And other words to that effect.

This man supports his friend’s decision to quit drinking.

I only tend to have one or two pints when we go out, and I rarely drink anywhere else. However, this guy only quit drinking four days prior. He used to go on crazy benders almost every weekend. Most of the time, he was getting blackout drunk on weekdays. I do support his lifestyle change, as it is significantly better.

However, he has had enough of his friend’s insensitive comments.

But it really started to bother me after a while of politely nodding. That he kept coming back to me to rant about how awful it is for me to drink. I know drinking isn’t healthy, that’s why I’m responsible with it. The final straw was when he said, “Each sip takes two months off your life.” I had enough and said, “Good. At least I don’t have to listen to you then.”

Now, his friends are telling him that he was too harsh.

He got offended and left early. At the time, nobody really cared and we continued drinking. The next day, he must have said something to them because now, they’re all sending me messages saying I was too harsh and I should have just let it slide.

So he’s wondering if he overreacted.

I will say I could have handled this a lot better. But I also think he was overreacting a bit. So, AITA?

When you’re going out drinking, it’s rude to criticize people for drinking even if you choose to be sober.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person finds it hilarious.

He was being obnoxious, says this person.

This user shares a personal thought.

This person makes a super valid point.

Finally, people are loving the story.

Respecting someone’s lifestyle goes both ways.

