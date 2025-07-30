Man Trusts His Parents To Look After His Babies, But He Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Letting Them Fly Out Of State With His Kids

Parenting means trusting your gut more than trusting your family members.

This man is a dad to twin 8-month-old babies.

His babies are comfortable spending time with their grandparents, but now the grandparents are suggesting taking the infants on vacation without the parents.

This makes him feel uncomfortable.

Should he trust his gut or let his parents travel with their grandkids?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA: My mother wants to take my infant daughters on an outta state trip, my wife and I said no My fiancée and I have twin 8-month-old infants. They spend a lot of weekends with my parents who live about 45 minutes away. Mom is an RN with 20+ years of experience and has raised me and my brothers.

This man feels uncomfortable that his parents would fly out of state with his infants.

Now, I have no doubts about my mom and dad’s abilities to raise a kid and handle babies, but I find it uncomfortable for them to fly out of state with my kids. I told my mom this, and she got defensive about it.

This plan keeps bothering him at night.

Now, I can’t sleep because this is bothering me. So am I the jerk for not letting them travel with my kids? My fiancée recently traveled to Long Beach with them, and it was a lot of work for two people in their 20s. My parents are in their 50s (mom) and 60s (dad).

They’re his kids. If he’s not comfortable with it, that’s perfectly understandable.

When it comes to your kids, it’s okay to trust your gut.

