Man Wants His In-Laws To Stay At A Hotel, But His Wife Thinks They Should Stay At Their House Instead

Inviting family members to stay at your house can be a problem if space is limited.

If you didn’t have enough room for guests to comfortably sleep at your house, would you agree to let them stay anyway, or would you encourage them to book a hotel room?

This man‘s in-laws are planning to visit town for a few days. They have a small house, so he thinks the in-laws should stay at a hotel.

His wife disagrees.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wanting my in laws to stay at a hotel My MIL, SIL, and a friend of my MIL are coming to town for a few days. I told the wife they would need to get a hotel room. But she got mad. She says her family isn’t welcome. Ugh!

This man says they are more than welcome, but the house isn’t big enough to accommodate them all.

To be clear, they are more than welcome, but there are 3 of them coming and our house is a 1300 sf. There’s 3 bed/1 bath with an unfinished basement. The beds in 2 of the 3 are spoken for, so that leaves 1 bed and a living room couch.

He and his son would be up and moving in the mornings and might be disturbing them.

I just don’t see how this would even remotely be feasible, much less comfortable for everyone. Not to mention, both my son and I both have to work while they’re here, so we have to be up and moving in the mornings. Whoever would end up on the couch is gonna be miserable with us hustling to get breakfast and get out the door.

He’s wondering why they wouldn’t prefer to stay in a hotel instead.

I wouldn’t mind them staying here if we had more space, or a finished basement, or even convenient room for air mattresses. But, given the constraints we have, why wouldn’t a hotel close by make way more sense? AITA?

Maybe it’s about saving money instead of spending it on a hotel; although, a hotel would be more comfortable under the circumstances.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person makes a good point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here are some serious questions from this person.

Being crowded is horrible, says this user.

Finally, short and simple.

You can only offer so much of your home.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.