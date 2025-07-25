Man Wants His Late Wife’s Parents To Repay Him For Her Surgery, But His Fiancee Overheard The Argument And Isn’t Sure She Wants To Marry Him Anymore

I can’t even imagine how hard it must be to move on emotionally after a spouse dies.

If you were in that position, and you started dating again, how would you react if your fiancee suddenly turned against you over a financial matter that doesn’t really concern her?

Would you listen to her point of view or urge her to stay out of it?

The couple in this story does not see eye-to-eye about an important financial matter, and unless they can work it out, they may not make it to the alter.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH: for postponing the wedding when my fiance was demanding to be paid back the money he paid for his late wife’s surgery? I F have been with my fiance M (Jake) for over a year. His late wife died from illness. We were supposed to be in the middle of wedding planning but something came up and I had to postpone as a response. Jake told me he gave people money and that once they paid him back, we’ll go on a honeymoon. So I understood why he needed the money. It turns out the people who owed him were his ex inlaws, the money was for his late wife’s surgery. I was stunned.

Here’s what she overheard.

I overheard him argue with one of the ex inlaws and he (ex father in law) was telling Jake that he shouldn’t expect the money that he willingly spent on his late wife’s surgery back. Jake went on about how much he helped already and that he wanted the money back. I was shocked.

She’s on the ex-in-laws side.

I tried to speak to him about it snd he got defensive. I flat-out told him he had no right to demand the money he paid for his late wife’s surgery back, and that it was disrespectful not just to ex inlaws but to her memory. He looked at me shocked and said that I was being judgemental. From what I understand, his late wife was staying at home and took care of the house. I feel like it’s unfair that he demands the money back.

They continued to argue about it.

He got upset and said that of course he had every right and told me to stay out of it. We argued loudly and I ended up telling him I’d postpone the wedding since this is how he’s behaving. He stormed out and tried to get his friends involved hopefully “to talk some sense into me”. I decided to go stay with mom for few days.

Her mom is NOT taking her side.

My mom says I shouldn’t have got involved in this matter and escalated to the point that I postpone. I want to know if I’m overstepping here and wether I’ve made the wrong decision.

She really probably should’ve stayed out of it, but this is a red flag. It’s better to see it now than after they’re already married.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the fiance “callous.”

Why does he think his ex-in-laws owe him money?

This person calls him a “monster.”

It really is crazy how she cares more about his late wife than he does.

This person has a blunt comment for OP’s mom.

This marriage might never happen.

