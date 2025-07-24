Man Was Blocked In By A Rude Driver, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands Using A Tow Rope And His Truck

Basic parking etiquette goes a long way.

If you were blocked in by another driver, would you wait until the driver returned to their vehicle, or would you take matters into your own hands?

This man went on a holiday kayaking trip with his family.

When they were leaving, someone parked directly in front of his truck, blocking him in.

The inconsiderate driver didn’t show up, so he took matters into his own hands.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Block me in, I’ll drag your car away. The family and I decided to meet up for a holiday weekend kayaking trip. We all have our own kayaks. Knowing it would be an extremely busy day, we decided the most efficient way for us to get there was to carpool and transport all the kayaks with my utility trailer.

This man and his family were about to leave when they saw that their truck was blocked in.

We left early in the day and got to the launch zone and unloaded. I went to park in the trailer parking area, and we enjoyed our day out on the water. As expected, when we got back, the park was at full capacity. But what I did not expect was for someone to decide to park in front of my truck, blocking me in.

The driver didn’t show up.

After spending a full day out on the water, I was exhausted and ready to get home. Since it was towards the end of the day, I figured they would be coming back soon, so we just grabbed our kayaks and everyone carried them from the ramp to the truck instead of backing the truck down, hoping those people would return while we were loading. But they didn’t.

He decided to solve the problem using the tools he had.

Fortunately, there was enough room that if I unhooked my trailer, I would be able to maneuver out from the spot. After about 30 minutes, I said, screw it. I decided to be the jerk everyone expects a 4-wheel-drive truck driver to be. The car blocking me in had a tow hook, and I had a tow rope in my toolbox. So I unhooked my trailer and set up the tow rope to the car and then quickly squeezed my truck out of the parking spot.

He moved the other person’s car so he could get his trailer out.

I lined up with the tow rope and then dragged his smaller car a few feet through the sandy grass until I could get my trailer out. Then, I got the hell out. I really hope they noticed. Though I’m sure this person was too incompetent to see the tire marks from his car being dragged through the sand. But it still makes me feel warm on the inside.

When you park like a jerk, expect to be treated like one.

