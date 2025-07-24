Man Was Dismissed By A Rude Customer, So He Let Him Wait For An Answer He Could’ve Had In Seconds

Retail staff members are trained to handle customers’ concerns professionally, but what do you do when the customer refuses to tell you their problem?

This man was specifically tasked to help customers solve problems, but if he couldn’t, he would direct them to his boss.

He offered his assistance to a customer who entered, but the customer immediately dismissed him, demanding that he talk to his boss only.

Check out the full story below to see what happens.

I can’t help you and only my boss can? Sure, please wait. I work in a specialised profession and I’m not authorised to do quite a number of technical things, but my role at the store helps in two ways. First, I can hear you out, and help you decide whether you need my boss to handle your request. If that’s the case, I will refer you to her.

And second, I am competent enough to solve some problems on my own. In which case, I can help you and you can be on your merry way.

This man was working on an unusually busy day.

One evening, our store was unusually very busy, and there was a long line of people. In my profession, 7 to 8 customers is counted as a long line. Each problem can be fast or really slow, and it is important in my profession that we deal with each problem properly.

He would try to solve the problems he could fix, but endorse those he couldn’t to his boss.

So, my boss and I do what we always do. She handles the difficult request. I do an initial “triage” to help customers whom I can, and refer those whom I can’t. I make my way down the line, and finally, I reach this gentleman.

The customer immediately asked for his boss.

He gives me the side-eye, saying: “You can’t help me, only your boss. I want to talk to your boss.” Lovely! When you hear someone say this, you already know your evening is going to be great. *sarcastic* Me: “I see. Do you want to tell me your problem? Perhaps I can help.” Him: “No, I will wait for your boss.”

So he made the customer wait while he helped other people.

I, complying and always putting on my happy smile for the customers, say, “Sure thing!” I help everyone else in line, and the other customers are all content. One of them even gives me a compliment because in their eyes they got to “skip the queue”. LOL.

Eventually, his boss told the customer they couldn’t solve his problem.

So this gentleman continues to wait because he doesn’t want my help. I continue to roam our store, helping other customers who aren’t even in line. Finally, he gets to my boss after half an hour’s wait, who says in all of one minute: “Oh, unfortunately, I can’t solve your problem.”

He could have said that sooner, too.

The man blinks at her, opening his mouth to say something, then closing it again. The problem in question? Something I could have told him that we couldn’t have fixed anyway as it was a legal requirement.

It’s too bad the customer wouldn’t tell him the problem.

The real problem was his entitlement.

