Man Was Told He Needed A Towel To Sit On The Lounge Chairs, So He Came Back With One That Followed the Rules

Some attendants enforce rules without considering exceptional cases.

If you were told you had to have a towel to sit on the lounge chairs at the pool, would you argue about how absurd the rule was, or would you go get a towel?

This man was flagged by a pool attendant.

He was not using a towel on the lounge chairs because he was fully clothed.

But the attendant said it’s not allowed, and he still has to use a towel.

So, he found a clever way to follow the rule exactly as written.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Apartment pool required a towel (I’m fully clothed) Apartment pool attendant said I need a towel to sit on the lounge chairs. Note that I am fully clothed. Must be a new rule as I’ve been here 4 years.

This man contested the rule.

I said the rule is for people who are in bathing suits, which is very obvious. I said my sweatshirt is made of cotton and so are towels, so it’s just a towel that I’m wearing around me. He said it doesn’t satisfy the rule.

The pool attendant told him there is no specific size for towels.

So, after a quick trip to my apartment, I asked him if it specifies what size the towel must be. To which he replied there isn’t a size rule. So I said, great! And placed my 1 inch by 1 inch towel back into my pocket and sat back down.

LOL. That’s funny. Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person quotes a line from the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this person gives their honest opinion.

Sometimes, you gotta follow the rule to the letter to prove a point.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.