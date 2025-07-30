July 30, 2025 at 10:47 am

Mercedes Owner Said She Was Quoted $800 To Get The Battery Replaced In Her Car

by Matthew Gilligan

$800 for a car battery?!?!

Say whaaaaaaaaaaaat?!?!

It may sound outrageous, but it’s all true, folks.

A woman named Moya posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the experience she had getting a new battery for her Mercedes.

The video shows Moya driving into the parking lot of a Mercedes dealership. She said, “So originally it was supposed to be $800, but I ended up getting the price talked down, because $800 for one battery is insane.”

The video then shows a waiting room and the text overlay reads, “Time to negotiate.”

Moya did indeed do some negotiating and got the price for her new battery down to $580.

The TikTokker inquired about getting a new air filter too and the dealership worker told her that the new total would be…$800.

Moya continued to negotiate and eventually got the price for the services down to $633.

She told viewers, “This is for anybody that has a luxury vehicle. Don’t be afraid to question them about the price.”

Moya added, “Now, granted, the maintenance on a luxury car is expensive, but don’t play in my face.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

Seems a bit steep, doesn’t it?

