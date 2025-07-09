Mom Expects Late Husband’s Family To Embrace Her New Kids, But Her Son Calls Her Out And Sparks A Blowout

After years of expecting her late ex’s family to treat her new kids like their own, one mother gets a rude awakening.

AITA for calling my mom insane for expecting me to be mad at my dad’s side of the family because they didn’t treat my step and half siblings like me? My dad died when I was really young. Him and my mom weren’t together and he had primary custody of me. After he died mom got custody and tried to cut his family out of my life so they sued for grandparents rights and won. So my mom had custody and my paternal relatives had regular visitation.

I (17m) was 9 when my mom remarried. Her husband brought my three stepsiblings along and pretty much right away my mom and stepdad started having kids together. Soon after my mom and her husband moved in together she asked my grandparents to be emergency contacts for my stepsiblings.

Then it was expecting them to include my stepsiblings when it was their visitation time. Then calling and asking them to babysit. My grandparents said no and so did every member of dad’s family who mom asked. Mom would lose her mind every time she saw them and she called them all sorts of sh*t for not including my stepsiblings.

Then my mom had another reason for a grudge. My parents weren’t ever religious so I was never baptized but my dad got a bunch of photos of me in his old Christening outfit. My grandparents had it after dad died and mom wanted photos of my half siblings in it since she had photos of me in it. She decided it was reasonable for her to use it for my half siblings for that reason and she didn’t like when she was told no.

I knew only some parts of it but it wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that mom told me all that and expected me to be mad at dad’s side of my family on my step and half siblings behalf.

She told me they deserved better and how could I not be mad at it and I told her it was insane to think I would be and that I’m old enough to get that her kids and stepkids are nothing to dad’s family. She told me it’s not insane and I’m being abusive calling her that.

She said it’s gaslighting and trying to drive her crazy and she raised me better than that. AITA?

