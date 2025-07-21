Mom Takes Her First Shower In Days After Persuading Her Husband To Watch Their Four Kids, But Even That’s Too Much For Him

As enjoyable as it might be, as much as you might love them, it’s no denying that being a mom to young children is pretty taxing.

And if you’re a stay-at-home mom, or still on maternity leave, you don’t even really get a break from being a mom 24/7.

So when you get an opportunity for a little respite, you take it, right?

That’s what the woman in this story did – but she wasn’t expecting the reaction she received from her husband.

Read on to find out what happened to land him on the couch.

AITA for making my husband sleep on the couch after refused to help me take care of our kids? I (33, female) have four kids with my husband, who is 35. Our kids are all four or under so it’s a handful (three daughters aged four, three and three, and a one year old son). A few nights ago, after I had been taking care of the kids all day just like usual, dinner just ended and the kids were all settled down for the first time that day, so I asked my husband if he could just watch over them while I go shower. Truth be told, it had been around two days since I last got the chance to take a shower, so naturally when I got the chance, I took it.

Let’s see how her husband responded to her request.

But instead of him agreeing to simply make sure they don’t kill each other, he got upset which I didn’t even realize. So I went and took a shower – I was gone for 20 minutes tops, so it really wasn’t a long time. When I got out my husband was clearly mad at me for whatever reason – which to me made no sense because all of the kids were almost completely silent which was a miracle but I thought maybe his day at work was bad so I asked him what was wrong. He said that “he couldn’t believe” that I would ask him to watch the kids after he had such a long day at work, which completely shocked me. He then proceeded to complain about how they annoyed him the entire time I was in the shower and now he’s not going to have any time to relax before bed.

Yikes! Read on to find out how this woman reacted to her husband’s bad attitude.

I didn’t even think it through at first, but I immediately felt bad and apologized because that’s just what made sense to my mind in the moment. Later, after I finished cleaning up the house a bit, I don’t know what made me do it but something just made me want to check to cameras to see if he was telling the truth – and he wasn’t. All I saw on the cameras while I was gone was my oldest playing around with the baby (not making too much noise) and the two others just drawing. They didn’t bother him at all, and that really upset me because he lied and made me apologize for no reason.

In her upset, she decided to take action.

I immediately confronted him about it, but he just said that it didn’t matter, and I shouldn’t have done it knowing he was working all day, which only got me even angrier. I wasn’t about to start an argument in front of our kids, so I just simply told him he could sleep on the couch that night, which resulted me and the kids having a little sleepover in our room. Since this whole situation happened a few days ago, he’s clearly still mad at me and has barely even spoken to me since. I tried talking to some family but they think I might’ve overreacted. AITA?

Really, all this mom of four children under four was asking for was twenty minutes to take a shower – her first shower in two days.

He’s their father, and caring for them is his job too – it shouldn’t all be on his wife.

Does he think that taking care of young children isn’t work? Because she’s been working all day too!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person was very supportive of the mom.

While others thought he needed to get a better understanding of what it is to be a dad.

Meanwhile, this person broke it down for him.

What this mom is doing it legitimate work – and she doesn’t even get the pleasure of chat with colleagues, or getting paid for it for that matter.

The least he could do was watch the kids for twenty minutes and honor the hard work his wife was putting in.

There is no way she is overreacting – the way he spoke to her is completely unacceptable.

He needs a reality check.

