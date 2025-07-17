Nail Salon Employee Wants To Remind People That Pedicures Are Maintenance, Not An Overhaul. – ‘We’re not turning mummified feet into babies’ feet.’
by Michael Levanduski
Getting a pedicure is a great way to keep your feet feeling and looking their best.
This nail salon worker went to TikTok to tell customers that they need to take care of their feet BEFORE coming in for a pedicure, but the people in the comments aren’t having it. Let’s start by looking at what he has to say.
He is sitting in his car and says, “Alright, guys, clients, see this? Standard pedicure disposable kit at a nail salon. See this little thing? It’s a pumice stone.”
He goes on, “If you’re feet start a fire just by walking across hardwood floors, this is doing nothing for you. I know a lot of you guys are saying, ‘oh oh oh, it’s your job to do that when you give me a pedicure.’ No. Pedicures are kind of maintenance. You know, not a complete overhaul. You know? We’re not turning mummified feet into babies’ feet. We can’t do that!”
I can see his point. Customers need to manage expectations if they haven’t taken care of their feet for years.
Then he says, “For those who have feet that have really thick calluses, I always tell my clients, get one of these big ones,” referencing the pumice stone, “…at the store, Amazon, whatever it is. Scrub your feet every time you get out of the shower. Exfoliate.”
This is good advice, honestly.
He then wraps up the video by saying, “Your feet will be nice and maintenanced for when we get them.”
That seems like good advice. People should take care of their feet between pedicures.
If someone comes in with really bad feet, however, the salon should do everything they can to get them looking better. Then, send them on their way with tips on how to keep them nice.
Watch the full video for yourself to see what you think.
@naildadstudio
The cheese grater makes it come back worse! #nails #nailtech #nailsalon #fyp
The people in the comments don’t really agree, check it out.
This person says she would listen if pedicures were cheaper.
I can’t say I disagree with this comment.
She has a point.
Taking care of your feet is an everyday job.
